According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in September this year decreased by 2.9 percent from August and were up 3.5 percent year on year to 557,664 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in September totaled $1.18 billion, compared to $1.17 billion in August and $1.05 billion in September 2025.

Steel exports to Mexico in September were down 1.0 percent compared to August and were up 26.4 percent year on year to 362,182 mt, while exports to Canada were down 7.2 percent month on month and down 23.1 percent compared to September 2025 to 166,423 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in September included China with 4,368 mt, India with 1,889 mt, and Namibia with 1,481 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG at 94,689 mt, cut-length steel plates at 71,771 mt, cold rolled sheets at 67,094 mt, hot rolled sheets at 51,486 mt, and plates in coil at 39,095 mt.