US plates in coil exports up 15.8 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,310 mt in August this year, up 15.8 percent from July and up 22.4 percent from August 2025. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $50.2 million in August, compared to $43.7 million in the previous month and $37.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 34,809 mt, compared to 31,182 mt in July and 26,648 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 5,082 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in August.