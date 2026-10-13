Brazil's heavy plate exports jump as US sales resume

Brazil exported 11,100 mt of heavy plate in September, up from 2,700 mt in August, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The increase was driven by renewed shipments to the US (8,000 mt at $781/mt) and higher sales to South America (3,100 mt at $907/mt), all on an FOB basis.

By exporter, Usiminas shipped 10,700 mt at $812/mt, CSN 300 mt at $845/mt, and traders 100 mt at $1,034/mt.

Brazil also imported 2,400 mt of heavy plate in September, down from 15,300 mt in August, reflecting the absence of shipments from Austria, which typically supplies special steel grades not produced domestically because manufacturing them at the required scale is not economically viable.

The imports came from China (1,700 mt at $792/mt), Turkey (600 mt at $718/mt), and Germany (100 mt at $949/mt), also on an FOB basis.