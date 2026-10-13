 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil's...

Brazil's heavy plate exports jump as US sales resume

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 22:30:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 11,100 mt of heavy plate in September, up from 2,700 mt in August, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The increase was driven by renewed shipments to the US (8,000 mt at $781/mt) and higher sales to South America (3,100 mt at $907/mt), all on an FOB basis.

By exporter, Usiminas shipped 10,700 mt at $812/mt, CSN 300 mt at $845/mt, and traders 100 mt at $1,034/mt.

Brazil also imported 2,400 mt of heavy plate in September, down from 15,300 mt in August, reflecting the absence of shipments from Austria, which typically supplies special steel grades not produced domestically because manufacturing them at the required scale is not economically viable.

The imports came from China (1,700 mt at $792/mt), Turkey (600 mt at $718/mt), and Germany (100 mt at $949/mt), also on an FOB basis.

Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Distribution Imp/exp Statistics Usiminas 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Plate

Thickness 8 mm
Width 1,500 mm
Length 6,000 mm
  S 235
Tedarikçi SEÇKİN METAL NAK. SAN VE TİC A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Slitted Sheet

Thickness 0.25 - 3 mm
Width 20 mm
Length 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer

Hot Rolled Plate

Thickness 8 mm
Width 1,500 mm
Length 6,000 mm
  S 355 J2 + N
Tedarikçi SEÇKİN METAL NAK. SAN VE TİC A.Ş.
View Offer

Similar articles

Romania's UMB Steel expands Otelu Rosu project with new steel strand production facility

12 Oct | Steel News

Ex-China plate offers rise despite domestic market weakness

12 Oct | Flats and Slab

Dillinger France orders upgrade for Dunkirk heavy plate mill from SMS Group

09 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate price stable for October 2026

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41, 2026

08 Oct | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group raises local HRC prices by RMB 100/mt for October 2026

08 Oct | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.9% in late September 2026

08 Oct | Steel News

EU steel import quotas rapidly exhausted in opening days of Q4 period

05 Oct | Steel News

Australia recommends duties of up to 55.1 percent on Chinese steel plate, excludes POSCO

05 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40, 2026

01 Oct | Flats and Slab