Japanese crude steel production totaled 6.70 million mt in October this year, increasing by 6.5 percent compared to the previous month but declining by 2.3 percent compared to October 2025, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, Japan's pig iron production amounted to 4.79 million mt in the given month, up by 6.8 percent month on month but down by 1.3 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the country's crude steel output totaled 66.97 million mt, down by 0.5 percent, while its pig iron production decreased by 0.4 percent to 48.63 million mt, both year on year.

The production volumes of some steel products in Japan in October are shown below: