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Japanese crude steel output rises 0.4 percent in August 2026 year on year

Thursday, 24 September 2026 11:51:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese crude steel production totaled 6.66 million mt in August this year, decreasing by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 0.4 percent compared to August 2025, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, Japan's pig iron production amounted to 5.07 million mt in the given month, down by 1.0 percent month on month and up by 1.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the country's crude steel output totaled 53.99 million mt, down by 0.2 percent, while its pig iron production increased by 0.1 percent to 39.36 million mt, both year on year.

The production volumes of some steel products in Japan in August are shown below:

Product       August 2026 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       344,600 -2.1 5.0
Bar       445,100 -17.2 -10.9
Wire rod       110,700 -9.3 5.3
Heavy plate       666,800 -2.7 4.8
Hot rolled wide strip       2,896,700 -4.5 -3.6
Cold rolled wide strip       1,137,100 -6.4 -4.8
Galvanized sheet       712,200 1.0 9.7
Welded pipe       190,800 -28.1 -4.9
Tags: Pig Iron Wire Rod Plate Galvanized Crude Steel Pipe Tubular Flats Longs Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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