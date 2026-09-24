Japanese crude steel output rises 0.4 percent in August 2026 year on year

Japanese crude steel production totaled 6.66 million mt in August this year, decreasing by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 0.4 percent compared to August 2025, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, Japan's pig iron production amounted to 5.07 million mt in the given month, down by 1.0 percent month on month and up by 1.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the country's crude steel output totaled 53.99 million mt, down by 0.2 percent, while its pig iron production increased by 0.1 percent to 39.36 million mt, both year on year.

The production volumes of some steel products in Japan in August are shown below: