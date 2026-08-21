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Japanese crude steel output rises 0.4 percent in July 2026 year on year

Friday, 21 August 2026 12:05:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese crude steel production totaled 6.95 million mt in July this year, increasing by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.4 percent compared to July 2025, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, Japan's pig iron production amounted to 5.12 million mt in the given month, up by 4.5 percent month on month and by 1.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country's crude steel output totaled 47.34 million mt, down by 0.3 percent, while its pig iron production decreased by 0.2 percent to 34.28 million mt, both year on year.

The production volumes of some steel products in Japan in July are shown below:

Product       July 2026 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       352,200 -1.2 13.6
Bar       534,400 -6.5 -8.5
Wire rod       121,700 28.4 13.2
Heavy plate       685,500 4.1 1.8
Hot rolled wide strip       2,937,100 5.7 -5.3
Cold rolled wide strip       1,095,100 -4.9 -5.4
Galvanized sheet       710,300 2.5 3.1
Welded pipe       256,400 2.1 8.0
Tags: Pipe Plate Crude Steel Pig Iron Wire Rod Galvanized Tubular Flats Longs Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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