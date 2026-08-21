Japanese crude steel output rises 0.4 percent in July 2026 year on year

Japanese crude steel production totaled 6.95 million mt in July this year, increasing by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.4 percent compared to July 2025, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, Japan's pig iron production amounted to 5.12 million mt in the given month, up by 4.5 percent month on month and by 1.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country's crude steel output totaled 47.34 million mt, down by 0.3 percent, while its pig iron production decreased by 0.2 percent to 34.28 million mt, both year on year.

The production volumes of some steel products in Japan in July are shown below: