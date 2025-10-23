 |  Login 
Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

Thursday, 23 October 2025 12:24:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 3.7 percent compared to September 2024, totaling 6.37 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.61 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.9 percent year on year. 

In the first nine months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 60.47 million metric tons, down by 4.5 percent, while its pig iron production came to 43.95 million metric tons, decreasing by four percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:  

Product       September 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       323,500 -1.5 -8.9
Bar       561,900 13.3 -7.9
Wire rod       104,800 -0.4 -10.4
Heavy plate       641,200 0.7 -3.7
Hot rolled wide strip       2,693,700 -10.3 -5.6
Cold rolled wide strip       1,048,100 -12.4 -12.3
Galvanized sheet       681,500 5.8 -3.9
Welded pipe       251,700 25.5 8.1

