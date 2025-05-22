 |  Login 
Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

Thursday, 22 May 2025 13:56:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 8.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.4 percent compared to April 2024, totaling 6.61 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.74 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.9 percent year on year. 

In the January-April period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 27 million metric tons, down by 5.3 percent, while its pig iron production came to 19.56 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product       April 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       341,400 -11 -10.2
Bar       593,900 -7.2 -11.7
Wire rod       117,400 -6.4 +13.5
Heavy plate       632,500 -9 -8.7
Hot rolled wide strip       2,907,500 -7.2 +2.6
Cold rolled wide strip       1,187,500 -1.5 +9
Galvanized sheet       653,200 -5.5 +0.7
Welded pipe       216,800 -7.4 -9.1

Tags: Plate Pipe Galvanized Crude Steel Pig Iron Wire Rod Flats Raw Mat Longs Tubular Japan Far East Steelmaking 

