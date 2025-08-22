 |  Login 
Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

Friday, 22 August 2025 16:58:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 3.1 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 2.5 percent compared to July 2024, totaling 6.92 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.06 million metric tons, increasing by 6.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 1.5 percent year on year. 

In the first seven months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 47.46 million metric tons, down by 4.7 percent, while its pig iron production came to 34.34 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:  

Product       July 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       310,100 -13.8 -14.6
Bar       581,100 -5.8 1.9
Wire rod       107,400 1.9 -4.9
Heavy plate       673,400 12.5 -1.4
Hot rolled wide strip       3,012,000 5.9 -3.0
Cold rolled wide strip       1,069,300 -8.9 -9.3
Galvanized sheet       588,500 -13.9 -10.9
Welded pipe       229,400 -1.2 -4.9

