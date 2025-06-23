 |  Login 
Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

Monday, 23 June 2025 14:50:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 4.7 percent compared to May 2024, totaling 6.83 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.96 million metric tons, increasing by 4.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.2 percent year on year. 

In the January-May period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 33.83 million metric tons, down by 5.2 percent, while its pig iron production came to 24.52 million metric tons, decreasing by 2.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:  

Product       May 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       367,200 7.6 -9.1
Bar       584,800 -1.6 -5.2
Wire rod       104,500 -11.0 -6.0
Heavy plate       716,600 13.7 -1.0
Hot rolled wide strip       2,785,900 -6.3 -9.0
Cold rolled wide strip       1,202,900 1.3 3.3
Galvanized sheet       684,200 5.2 -
Welded pipe       209,700 -10.3 -11.7

