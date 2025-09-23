Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

In August this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 4.1 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 3.4 percent compared to August 2024, totaling 6.64 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.99 million metric tons, decreasing by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.4 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 54.09 million metric tons, down by 4.5 percent, while its pig iron production came to 39.34 million metric tons, decreasing by four percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: