Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

Monday, 22 December 2025 10:57:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.2 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 1.6 percent compared to November 2024, totaling 6.77 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.84 million metric tons, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.5 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 74.10 million metric tons, down by 3.9 percent, while its pig iron production came to 53.64 million metric tons, decreasing by four percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product      November 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section      379,800 8.0 10.6
Bar      582,600 -6.7 -3.8
Wire rod      110,600 -5.5 11.7
Heavy plate      682,700 3.3 18.1
Hot rolled wide strip      2,815,600 -3.4 -3.6
Cold rolled wide strip      1,134,800 1.5 -1.5
Galvanized sheet       621,900 -5.4 -5.7
Welded pipe      216,900 -15.4 -3.2

