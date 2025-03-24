Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

In February this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.5 percent compared to February 2024, totaling 6.40 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.60 million metric tons, down by 9.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.2 percent year on year.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: