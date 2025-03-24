 |  Login 
Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

Monday, 24 March 2025 14:47:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.5 percent compared to February 2024, totaling 6.40 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.60 million metric tons, down by 9.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.2 percent year on year. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:                             

Product      

February 2025 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section      

339,000

-4.3

-13.9

Bar      

563,500

3.0

-9.2

Wire rod      

111,100

1.0

3.2

Heavy plate      

636,800

1.1

-10.8

Hot rolled wide strip      

2,600,000

-14.3

-10.0

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,103,700

-10.4

-3.1

Galvanized sheet      

629,500

-9.7

-5.6

Welded pipe      

225,900

-7.1

-8.7


Tags: Galvanized Pipe Crude Steel Wire Rod Pig Iron Plate Raw Mat Longs Flats Tubular Japan Far East Steelmaking 

