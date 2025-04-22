 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese crude steel output up...

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 11:42:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 12.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.2 percent compared to March 2024, totaling 7.21 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.14 million metric tons, increasing by 11.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.1 percent year on year. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:                             

Product      

March 2025 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section      

383,200

13.0

-10.7

Bar      

638,400

12.8

-8.1

Wire rod      

125,200

12.7

11.8

Heavy plate      

694,500

9.1

-14.1

Hot rolled wide strip      

3,055,600

14.3

0.3

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,215,200

10.7

1.5

Galvanized sheet      

695,400

10.9

-5.2

Welded pipe      

228,600

-2.1

-8.6

Tags: Pipe Galvanized Plate Crude Steel Pig Iron Wire Rod Tubular Longs Flats Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 0.5 percent in November from October

23 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in October from September

21 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.6 percent in September from August

22 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down two percent in June from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.6 percent in May from April

26 Jun | Steel News