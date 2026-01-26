 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese crude steel output down...

Japanese crude steel output down four percent in 2025

Monday, 26 January 2026 16:04:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Japanese crude steel production was down by three percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 4.8 percent compared to December 2024, totaling 6.57 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.81 million metric tons, decreasing by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.9 percent year on year.

In 2025, the country’s crude steel output stood at 80.68 million metric tons, down by four percent compared 2024, while its pig iron production came to 58.45 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.2 percent.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product      December 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section      370,000 -2.6 2.5
Bar      525,700 -9.7 -7.1
Wire rod      125,500 13.5 8.4
Heavy plate      668,500 -2.1 -0.1
Hot rolled wide strip      2,779,800 -4.1 -8.3
Cold rolled wide strip      1,018,100 -9.9 -6.8
Galvanized sheet       657,400 4.9 -0.3
Welded pipe      229,400 1.6 1.7

Tags: Plate Crude Steel Pig Iron Galvanized Wire Rod Pipe Longs Flats Tubular Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer