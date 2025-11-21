Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.5 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by one percent compared to October 2024, totaling 6.85 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.85 million metric tons, increasing by 5.2 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 4.4 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 67.33 million metric tons, down by 4.1 percent, while its pig iron production came to 48.80 million metric tons, decreasing by four percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: