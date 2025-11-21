 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese...

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

Friday, 21 November 2025 15:01:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.5 percent compared to the previous month and decreased by one percent compared to October 2024, totaling 6.85 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.85 million metric tons, increasing by 5.2 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 4.4 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 67.33 million metric tons, down by 4.1 percent, while its pig iron production came to 48.80 million metric tons, decreasing by four percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product      October 2025 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section      351,600 8.7 -4.5
Bar      614,400 7.3 0.5
Wire rod      116,800 11.3 11.6
Heavy plate      661,000 3.1 -3.7
Hot rolled wide strip      2,834,200 2.7 -2.5
Cold rolled wide strip      1,120,100 -1.3 -6.9
Galvanized sheet       660,500 -3.1 -6.9
Welded pipe      243,600 -1.8 -4.8

Tags: Wire Rod Crude Steel Pig Iron Galvanized Pipe Plate Longs Raw Mat Tubular Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer