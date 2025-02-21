Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.6 percent compared to January 2024, totaling 6.79 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).
Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.07 million metric tons, down by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.0 percent year on year.
The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:
Product
January 2025 (mt)
M-o-m change (%)
Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section
354,100
-2.1
-12.6
Bar
547,000
-2.8
-9.6
Wire rod
110,000
-4.9
3.8
Heavy plate
629,800
-5.9
-11.6
Hot rolled wide strip
2,994,300
2.7
-2.3
Cold rolled wide strip
1,224,400
2.6
-0.1
Galvanized sheet
696,700
5.2
-1.5
Welded pipe
238,100
7.6
0.6