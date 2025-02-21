 |  Login 
Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

Friday, 21 February 2025 13:28:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.6 percent compared to January 2024, totaling 6.79 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.07 million metric tons, down by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.0 percent year on year. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product      

January 2025 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section      

354,100

-2.1

-12.6

Bar      

547,000

-2.8

-9.6

Wire rod      

110,000

-4.9

3.8

Heavy plate      

629,800

-5.9

-11.6

Hot rolled wide strip      

2,994,300

2.7

-2.3

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,224,400

2.6

-0.1

Galvanized sheet      

696,700

5.2

-1.5

Welded pipe      

238,100

7.6

0.6


