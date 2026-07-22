Japanese crude steel output up 1.3 percent in June 2026

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 1.3 percent compared to June 2025, totaling 6.80 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.90 million metric tons, decreasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 3.1 percent year on year.

In the first six months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 40.40 million metric tons, down by 0.4 percent, while its pig iron production came to 29.16 million metric tons, also decreasing by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: