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Japanese crude steel output up 1.3 percent in June 2026

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 11:44:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 1.3 percent compared to June 2025, totaling 6.80 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.90 million metric tons, decreasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 3.1 percent year on year.

In the first six months of this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 40.40 million metric tons, down by 0.4 percent, while its pig iron production came to 29.16 million metric tons, also decreasing by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product      June 2026 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section      356,300 -0.6 0.3
Bar      570,100 -6.0 -7.8
Wire rod      94,700 -4.8 -8.4
Heavy plate      658,700 -7.8 10.1
Hot rolled wide strip      2,686,900 -11.3 -5.6
Cold rolled wide strip      1,072,900 -10.3 -8.4
Galvanized sheet       702,400 4.3 1.9
Welded pipe      243,000 11.9 4.7
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Pig Iron Plate Wire Rod Crude Steel Pipe Galvanized Flats Tubular Longs Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking 

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