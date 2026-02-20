 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese crude steel output down...

Japanese crude steel output down 0.5 percent in January 2026

Friday, 20 February 2026 14:30:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 0.5 percent compared to January 2025, totaling 6.75 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.97 million metric tons, up by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by two percent year on year. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product       January 2026 (mt) M-o-m change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Hot rolled section       368,500 -0.4 4.1
Bar       506,500 -5 -8
Wire rod       114,800 -8.5 4.5
Heavy plate       634,100 -5.1 0.7
Hot rolled wide strip       2,873,500 11.3 -5.3
Cold rolled wide strip       1,108,900 1 -10
Galvanized sheet       671,400 3.1 -3.6
Welded pipe       219,400 -4.9 -9.7

Tags: Plate Wire Rod Galvanized Pig Iron Pipe Crude Steel Longs Flats Raw Mat Tubular Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down four percent in 2025

26 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Galvanized Coil
Thickness:  0.15 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D
GALVA METAL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
View Offer
Galvanized Coil
Thickness:  0.17 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D
GALVA METAL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
View Offer
Galvanized Coil
Thickness:  0.33 mm
Width:  1,250 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D
GALVA METAL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
View Offer