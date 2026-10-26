Japanese crude steel output decreases 0.6 percent in September 2026 year on year

Japanese crude steel production totaled 6.34 million mt in September this year, decreasing by 4.7 percent compared to the previous month and declining by 0.6 percent compared to September 2025, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, Japan's pig iron production amounted to 4.48 million mt in the given month, down by 11.7 percent month on month and down by 2.8 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the country's crude steel output totaled 60.32 million mt, down by 0.3 percent, while its pig iron production decreased by 0.2 percent to 43.84 million mt, both year on year.

The production volumes of some steel products in Japan in September are shown below: