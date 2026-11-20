The Scottish Government has called on the UK Government to intervene at UK-based Liberty Steel's Dalzell plate mill in Motherwell, Scotland, amid growing concerns that the GFG Alliance-owned facility could enter administration, according to British media reports.

Scottish ministers have reportedly requested that the UK Government consider taking control of the steelworks to protect its operations and employment, as the facility continues to face severe financial difficulties. The latest appeal reflects growing uncertainty over the future of Scotland's last remaining steel plate mill and its importance to the country's industrial supply chain.

Concerns grow over potential administration and asset transfers

According to reports, Scottish ministers raised concerns in a letter to UK authorities on November 6 that Dalzell could enter a pre-pack administration process, potentially allowing its assets to be transferred to Alvance British Aluminium, another GFG Alliance subsidiary.

The concerns are particularly significant given the Scottish Government's £586 million guarantee associated with Alvance's Lochaber aluminium smelter. Such a restructuring could raise additional questions over financial liabilities and the future ownership of Dalzell. However, GFG Alliance has reportedly denied plans for such an asset transfer.

The Scottish Government has also expressed concerns about the possible implications of insolvency proceedings for the steelworks' continued operation, emphasizing the need for a coordinated response from UK authorities to safeguard the facility's industrial capabilities and workforce.

Dalzell's financial difficulties threaten strategic steel supplies

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Liberty Steel Dalzell's financial difficulties have raised concerns over its ability to fulfill a 34,000 mt steel plate order for three Royal Navy Fleet Solid Support ships under a £1.6 billion shipbuilding contract.

The plant has faced prolonged production disruptions and working capital shortages, although limited operations have recently resumed. Its financial difficulties have also affected payments to employees and suppliers.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that the Scottish Government is working closely with UK ministers to find a solution for the steelworks, highlighting the importance of preserving domestic steel production capacity and safeguarding employment.