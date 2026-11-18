In the second month of the new EU quota period from October 1 to December 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for China, “other countries” and FTA-CSQ have been exceeded, while over 90 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission's data.

Regarding the exceeded quotas, China has exceeded its quotas of 39,545 mt for merchant bars and light sections and 9,745 mt for rebars, with 16 mt and 25 mt of the given products respectively waiting for customs clearance, while the quota of 12,575 mt for organic coated sheets allocated under FTA-CSQ has been exceed.

The quotas of 23,174 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B), 7,078 mt organic coated sheets and 7,072 mt for wire allocated for “other countries” have been exceed with 2 mt, 37 mt and 4 mt of the given products respectively waiting at the EU ports.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, China has used all of its quota of 3,680 mt for hollow sections, while India has exhausted its quota of 6,158 mt for other welded pipes. Turkey has exhausted its quota of 24,235 mt for wire, while Switzerland has used all of its quota of 40,578 mt for wire rod. The quotas of 120,920 mt for HRC (1A), 8,487 mt for hollow sections, 4,057 mt for other welded pipes and 3,910 mt for gas pipes allocated under FTA-CSQ have been exhausted. In addition, the quotas of 4,271 mt for HRC (1A) and 12,761 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A) allocated under FTA-Others have been used up.

The quotas with utilization rates above 90 percent can be seen in the table below.