EU quota usage exceeds 85% in multiple steel categories

At the EU quota period between April 1 and June 30 some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Vietnam, Turkey, South Korea, India, Taiwan and China have been exhausted, while over 85 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, Vietnam has used up all of its 111,491 mt quota for HRC (1A) allocated under “other countries”. Turkey has exhausted its quotas of 43,511 mt for CRC (allocated under “other countries”), 15,732 mt for organic coated sheets, 94,493 mt for rebars and 38,124 mt for other welded pipes. Meanwhile, South Korea has used up all of its 178,637 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B), 71,099 mt for organic coated sheets and 16,121 mt for tin mill products. India has exhausted its quotas of 78,670 mt and 19,042 mt for organic coated sheets and gas pipes, respectively. Taiwan has used up all of its 13,403 mt quota for tin mill products, while China has exhausted 8,460 mt quota for large welded pipes (25B).

The countries’ EU steel import quota usage over 85 percent can be seen in the table below.