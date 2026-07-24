US to conduct full sunset reviews on PC strand from 15 countries

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined to conduct full five-year (sunset) reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the countervailing duty (CVD) order on PC strand from Turkey.

The reviews will determine whether revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of material injury to a US industry within a reasonably foreseeable time.

The ITC determined to conduct full reviews to promote administrative efficiency, following its determination to conduct a full review of the order with respect to the United Arab Emirates.

A schedule for the reviews will be established and announced at a later date.