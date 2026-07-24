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US to conduct full sunset reviews on PC strand from 15 countries

Friday, 24 July 2026 20:09:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined to conduct full five-year (sunset) reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the countervailing duty (CVD) order on PC strand from Turkey.

The reviews will determine whether revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of material injury to a US industry within a reasonably foreseeable time.

The ITC determined to conduct full reviews to promote administrative efficiency, following its determination to conduct a full review of the order with respect to the United Arab Emirates.

A schedule for the reviews will be established and announced at a later date.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Longs Turkey South America Mediterranean North America 

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