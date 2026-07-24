Arequipa's Q2 2026 net profit up 34.5 pc amid better operating performance

Peruvian steelmaker Corporacion Aceros Arequipa reported a net profit of $38.333 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $27.784 million for the same period of 2025.

According to the company, the 34.5 percent increase in net profit was mainly driven by stronger operating profit, supported by higher gross profit and lower operating expenses, including provisions. Lower financial expenses, such as leasing costs and short-term working capital financing also contributed to the result.

Net sales rose 6.10 percent to $352.051 million, while production costs increased 3.61 percent to $292.959 million, the company said. Gross profit grew 20.43 percent to $59.092 million, while operating profit advanced 37.62 percent to $38.481 million.

Aceros Arequipa's production capacity, which mostly consists of carbon and structural quality steel products like rebar, wire rods and steel tubes, is estimated at 1.2 million metric tons per year.

Arequipa's results, originally published in Peruvian soles, were converted at an exchange rate of PEN 3.4 to $1.