 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Arequipa's...

Arequipa's Q2 2026 net profit up 34.5 pc amid better operating performance

Friday, 24 July 2026 22:15:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Peruvian steelmaker Corporacion Aceros Arequipa reported a net profit of $38.333 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $27.784 million for the same period of 2025.

According to the company, the 34.5 percent increase in net profit was mainly driven by stronger operating profit, supported by higher gross profit and lower operating expenses, including provisions. Lower financial expenses, such as leasing costs and short-term working capital financing also contributed to the result.

Net sales rose 6.10 percent to $352.051 million, while production costs increased 3.61 percent to $292.959 million, the company said. Gross profit grew 20.43 percent to $59.092 million, while operating profit advanced 37.62 percent to $38.481 million.

Aceros Arequipa's production capacity, which mostly consists of carbon and structural quality steel products like rebar, wire rods and steel tubes, is estimated at 1.2 million metric tons per year.

Arequipa's results, originally published in Peruvian soles, were converted at an exchange rate of PEN 3.4 to $1.

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Tubing Longs Tubular Peru South America Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Has the US steel sector entered a bullish new era? And is scrap growing with steel?

10 Jul | Steel News

Mexico’s steel production grows 5.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

08 Jul | Steel News

EU steel import quotas exhausted for Turkey, South Korea, China and others as Q2 2026 ends

01 Jul | Steel News

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-October

24 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during Sept 4-10

14 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.6 percent in mid-Apr

27 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.7 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.5 percent in September

27 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer