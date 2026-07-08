Mexico’s steel production grows 5.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

Mexico’s finished steel production grew by 5.2 percent in January-May this year to 7.61 million mt from 7.2 million mt in the same period of 2025, according to the country’s National Chamber for the Iron and Steel Industry (CANACERO). In May, finished steel production increased by 18.1 percent to 1.57 million mt from 1.33 million mt in May 2025.

Total steel production in May grew by 34.9 percent to 1.3 million mt from 965,000 mt in May 2025.

Product-wise production in January-May 2026 (in mt):

Product Jan-May 2026 Jan-May 2025 Change (%) Rebar 1.73 million 1.64 million 5.6 Hot-rolled sheet 1.7 million 1.36 million 24.9 Galvanized sheet 1.18 million 1.38 million -13.8 Cold-rolled sheet 1.16 million 1.35 million -14.2 Plate 936,000 854,000 9.6 Wire rod 932,000 984,000 -5.2 Wire 755,000 797,000 -5.2 Structural shapes 407,000 348,000 16.9 Non-alloyed tubes 316,000 289,000 9.6 Alloyed tubes 263,000 250,000 5.2

Finished steel consumption in Mexico increased by 1.2 percent in January-May, reaching 10.88 million mt from 10.74 million mt in January-May 2025. In May, finished steel consumption increased by 11.3 percent to 2.21 million mt from 1.99 million mt in May 2025.

Product-wise consumption volumes in January-May 2026 (in mt):

Product Jan-May 2026 Jan-May 2025 Change (%) Hot-rolled sheet 2.05 million 1.83 million 12.2 Galvanized sheet 1.78 million 1.94 million -8.5 Rebar 1.7 million 1.58 million 6.7 Cold-rolled sheet 1.61 million 1.86 million -13.8 Plate 1.26 million 1.14 million 10.7 Wire rod 992,000 1.02 million -3.6 Alloyed plate 831,000 822,000 1.1 Wire 753,000 756,000 -0.4 Bar 509,000 538,000 -5.5 Structural shapes 397,000 340,000 1.2

ExIm

Finished steel exports decreased by 29pc in January-May to 883,000mt from 1.24 million mt in the same five months of 2025, according to CANACERO. During this same period, the import of finished steel products dropped by 12.7 percent to 4.15 million mt from 4.74 million mt.

Finished steel imports by country in January-May 2026: