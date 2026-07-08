Mexico’s steel production grows 5.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

Mexico’s finished steel production grew by 5.2 percent in January-May this year to 7.61 million mt from 7.2 million mt in the same period of 2025, according to the country’s National Chamber for the Iron and Steel Industry (CANACERO). In May, finished steel production increased by 18.1 percent to 1.57 million mt from 1.33 million mt in May 2025.
Total steel production in May grew by 34.9 percent to 1.3 million mt from 965,000 mt in May 2025.
Product-wise production in January-May 2026 (in mt):
|
Product
|
Jan-May 2026
|
Jan-May 2025
|
Change (%)
|
1.73 million
|
1.64 million
|
5.6
|
Hot-rolled sheet
|
1.7 million
|
1.36 million
|
24.9
|
Galvanized sheet
|
1.18 million
|
1.38 million
|
-13.8
|
Cold-rolled sheet
|
1.16 million
|
1.35 million
|
-14.2
|
Plate
|
936,000
|
854,000
|
9.6
|
Wire rod
|
932,000
|
984,000
|
-5.2
|
755,000
|
797,000
|
-5.2
|
Structural shapes
|
407,000
|
348,000
|
16.9
|
Non-alloyed tubes
|
316,000
|
289,000
|
9.6
|
Alloyed tubes
|
263,000
|
250,000
|
5.2
Finished steel consumption in Mexico increased by 1.2 percent in January-May, reaching 10.88 million mt from 10.74 million mt in January-May 2025. In May, finished steel consumption increased by 11.3 percent to 2.21 million mt from 1.99 million mt in May 2025.
Product-wise consumption volumes in January-May 2026 (in mt):
|
Product
|
Jan-May 2026
|
Jan-May 2025
|
Change (%)
|
Hot-rolled sheet
|
2.05 million
|
1.83 million
|
12.2
|
Galvanized sheet
|
1.78 million
|
1.94 million
|
-8.5
|
1.7 million
|
1.58 million
|
6.7
|
Cold-rolled sheet
|
1.61 million
|
1.86 million
|
-13.8
|
Plate
|
1.26 million
|
1.14 million
|
10.7
|
Wire rod
|
992,000
|
1.02 million
|
-3.6
|
Alloyed plate
|
831,000
|
822,000
|
1.1
|
753,000
|
756,000
|
-0.4
|
Bar
|
509,000
|
538,000
|
-5.5
|
Structural shapes
|
397,000
|
340,000
|
1.2
ExIm
Finished steel exports decreased by 29pc in January-May to 883,000mt from 1.24 million mt in the same five months of 2025, according to CANACERO. During this same period, the import of finished steel products dropped by 12.7 percent to 4.15 million mt from 4.74 million mt.
Finished steel imports by country in January-May 2026:
|
Country
|
January-May 2026
|
January-May 2025
|
Change (%)
|
US
|
1.67 million
|
1.66 million
|
0.3
|
Japan
|
768,000
|
773,000
|
-0.6
|
South Korea
|
579,000
|
725,000
|
-20.2
|
China
|
353,000
|
417,000
|
-15.4
|
Germany
|
141,000
|
155,000
|
-9.3