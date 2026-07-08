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Mexico’s steel production grows 5.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

Wednesday, 08 July 2026 23:22:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Mexico’s finished steel production grew by 5.2 percent in January-May this year to 7.61 million mt from 7.2 million mt in the same period of 2025, according to the country’s National Chamber for the Iron and Steel Industry (CANACERO). In May, finished steel production increased by 18.1 percent to 1.57 million mt from 1.33 million mt in May 2025.

Total steel production in May grew by 34.9 percent to 1.3 million mt from 965,000 mt in May 2025.

Product-wise production in January-May 2026 (in mt):

Product

Jan-May 2026

Jan-May 2025

Change (%)

Rebar

1.73 million

1.64 million

5.6

Hot-rolled sheet

1.7 million

1.36 million

24.9

Galvanized sheet

1.18 million

1.38 million

-13.8

Cold-rolled sheet

1.16 million

1.35 million

-14.2

Plate

936,000

854,000

9.6

Wire rod

932,000

984,000

-5.2

Wire

755,000

797,000

-5.2

Structural shapes

407,000

348,000

16.9

Non-alloyed tubes

316,000

289,000

9.6

Alloyed tubes

263,000

250,000

5.2

Finished steel consumption in Mexico increased by 1.2 percent in January-May, reaching 10.88 million mt from 10.74 million mt in January-May 2025. In May, finished steel consumption increased by 11.3 percent to 2.21 million mt from 1.99 million mt in May 2025.

Product-wise consumption volumes in January-May 2026 (in mt):

Product

Jan-May 2026

Jan-May 2025

Change (%)

Hot-rolled sheet

2.05 million

1.83 million

12.2

Galvanized sheet

1.78 million

1.94 million

-8.5

Rebar

1.7 million

1.58 million

6.7

Cold-rolled sheet

1.61 million

1.86 million

-13.8

Plate

1.26 million

1.14 million

10.7

Wire rod

992,000

1.02 million

-3.6

Alloyed plate

831,000

822,000

1.1

Wire

753,000

756,000

-0.4

Bar

509,000

538,000

-5.5

Structural shapes

397,000

340,000

1.2

ExIm

Finished steel exports decreased by 29pc in January-May to 883,000mt from 1.24 million mt in the same five months of 2025, according to CANACERO. During this same period, the import of finished steel products dropped by 12.7 percent to 4.15 million mt from 4.74 million mt.

Finished steel imports by country in January-May 2026:

Country

January-May 2026

January-May 2025

Change (%)

US

1.67 million

1.66 million

0.3

Japan

768,000

773,000

-0.6

South Korea

579,000

725,000

-20.2

China

353,000

417,000

-15.4

Germany

141,000

155,000

-9.3

Tags: Galvanized Slab Wire  Wire Rod Rebar Crude Steel Coated Tubing Flats Tubular Semis Longs Mexico North America Steelmaking Consumption Production 

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