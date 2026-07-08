IREPAS: Global longs market faces further decline, though geopolitical shifts may signal a turning point

The global business environment for long steel products has experienced another downturn, with expanding complexities intensifying market difficulties, according to the latest report issued by IREPAS, the global association for longs exporters and producers. However, the apparent easing of conflicts involving Iran could represent a crucial shift for the industry. According to IREPAS, if geopolitical risks continue to diminish, the market might finally be nearing the absolute floor of its ongoing cycle.

Weak buyer confidence drags down international rebar segment

Conditions in the international reinforcing bar sector have softened over the past month. IREPAS indicated that high supply levels coupled with stagnant demand are squeezing both margins and prices. Although a few steelmakers have started trimming utilization rates to restore balance, IREPAS emphasized that a distinct lack of buyer confidence remains the primary roadblock to any demand recovery. Additionally, IREPAS expressed concerns that an expected increase in the availability of Iranian and Russian billets could weigh heavily on rebar prices, just as escalating electricity costs during the peak summer season place extra financial strain on producers.

Regional pricing drops in Europe as Chinese export volumes climb

In the EU, economic progress remains stalled by inflationary pressures and high utility expenses. IREPAS stated that despite the 50% slash in import quotas, European steelmakers failed to maintain their recent price increases, forcing domestic quotes back down due to widespread demand weakness. At the same time, IREPAS observed that the gradual reductions in Chinese steel output have done little to alter short-term market fundamentals, as export volumes from China continue to mount.

US mills depend heavily on data center construction

The domestic market in the United States is seeing capacity utilization rates plateau at around 81%, even as local mills attempt to push through price hikes of US$10/nt. IREPAS pointed out that the entire US long steel sector is currently being sustained by investments in data centers, though a number of these large-scale projects have yet to secure full financing or proper building permits.

Shrinking open markets leave outlook highly volatile

IREPAS stressed that global market rivalry has intensified to an extreme degree, leaving international steel exporters with very few genuinely open trade destinations. While potential reconstruction requirements in Ukraine show early signs of stimulating steel demand, and any stability in the Middle East would benefit Gulf markets, IREPAS cautioned that resurfacing geopolitical frictions have quickly clouded earlier notes of cautious optimism.

In its final evaluation, IREPAS characterized the present state of the global market as unstable, concluding that the near-term outlook remains profoundly opaque.