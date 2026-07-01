EU steel import quotas exhausted for Turkey, South Korea, China and others as Q2 2026 ends

At the last day of the last month of the EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for India, Turkey and “other countries” have been exceeded, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the exceeded quotas, Turkey has exceeded the quotas of 398,355 mt for non-alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets and 84,033 mt for hollow sections, with 1,811 mt and 98 mt of the given products respectively waiting at EU ports. India has exhausted its quotas of 225,305 mt for non-alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets and 31,765 mt for stainless bar and light sections with 3,818 mt and 410 mt of the given products respectively waiting at EU ports. In addition, Taiwan has used up all of its 118,130 mt quota for metallic coated sheets allocated under “other countries”, with 3,920 mt waiting at EU ports.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, the quotas of 37,560 mt for metallic coated sheets allocated to South Korea have been exhausted. India has exhausted the quota of 7,428 mt for tin mill products allocated under “other countries”. China has used up all of its 140,406 mt quota for non alloy and other alloy merchant bars and light sections, while Vietnam has exhausted its quotas of 15,089 mt for non alloy and other alloy wire rod allocated under “other countries”.

All product quotas that were exhausted during the fourth quota period are shown below: