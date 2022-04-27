NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.6 percent in mid-Apr

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:42:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-April (April 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 29.2/mt ($4.5/mt) or 0.6 percent to RMB 4,992.4/mt ($761/mt), compared to prices in early April (April 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angels decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent, while the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 1.4 percent, respectively, all compared to early April.

$1 = RMB 6.5598