﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.6 percent in mid-Apr

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:42:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-April (April 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 29.2/mt ($4.5/mt) or 0.6 percent to RMB 4,992.4/mt ($761/mt), compared to prices in early April (April 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angels decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent, while the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 1.4 percent, respectively, all compared to early April.

$1 = RMB 6.5598


Tags: wire rod plate tubing  hrc rebar flats tubular longs China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

27 Jan

China’s crude steel ouput rises 26.59 percent in Dec 2009