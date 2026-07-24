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US exports of plates in coil down 2.1 percent in May 2026 from April

Friday, 24 July 2026 19:47:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 42,913 mt in May this year, down 2.1 percent month on month and up 46.2 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $49.2 million in May this year, compared to $50.0 million in the previous month and $34.1 million the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in May this year with 37,063 mt, compared to 38,911 mt in April and 24,290 mt in May 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 5,399 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in May.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Plate Flats North America 

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