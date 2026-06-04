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Mexico initiates sunset review on HR steel plate from Russia

Thursday, 04 June 2026 11:14:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Mexico's Ministry of Economy has initiated a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty on imports of hot rolled steel plate in coil from Russia, regardless of the country of consignment. The review will determine whether the duty should be maintained or allowed to expire. The measure had been scheduled to expire on June 7, 2026.

The measure under review is a definitive antidumping duty of 29.30 percent, initially imposed on June 7, 1996 and renewed every five years since.

The review was initiated following the request of Ternium Mexico. The period of review is between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, and the injury analysis period is between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2026.

The products subject to review fall under codes 7208.10.03, 7208.25.02, 7208.37.01 and 7225.30.91. The ministry identified three Russian exporters as possible interested parties: OAO Severstal, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel. 
Interested parties have 28 business days from the day after publication to submit their legal interest and respond.


Tags: Plate Flats Mexico North America Quotas & Duties 

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