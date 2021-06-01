Mexico starts sunset review on imports of Russian steel rolled plate

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 23:35:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has commenced an anti-dumping (AD) sunset review into the imports rolled steel plate from Russia, following a request from domestic producers Ternium Mexico and Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) on October 13, 2020.

SE said the review period will go from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021. The products subject to the duties fall under the HS codes 7208.10.03, 7208.25.02, 7208.37.01 and 7225.30.07.

Currently, the imports of the Russian product are subject to a 29.30 percent AD duty. Companies importing the product will continue paying the duty until the sunset review takes place.