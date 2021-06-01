﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico starts sunset review on imports of Russian steel rolled plate

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 23:35:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has commenced an anti-dumping (AD) sunset review into the imports rolled steel plate from Russia, following a request from domestic producers Ternium Mexico and Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) on October 13, 2020.

SE said the review period will go from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021. The products subject to the duties fall under the HS codes 7208.10.03, 7208.25.02, 7208.37.01 and 7225.30.07.

Currently, the imports of the Russian product are subject to a 29.30 percent AD duty. Companies importing the product will continue paying the duty until the sunset review takes place.


Tags: plate  quotas & duties  North America  Mexico  trading  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jun

Mexico extends AD over steel wire imports from China for five more years
20  May

US cut-length plate imports up 29.4 percent in March
13  May

US plates in coil exports up 12.4 percent in March
10  May

Mexican steelmaker ICH posts increased net profit in Q1
07  May

US cut-length plate exports up 36.8 percent in March