Mexico extends AD duties on Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian plate imports

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 20:36:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has extended for another five years existing anti-dumping (AD) duties on the imports of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian steel plate. SE said the five-year period will count backwards from September 22, 2020.

The extended duties follow a request from domestic producer Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA). SE said the products subject to the AD duties fall under HS codes 7208.51.04, 7208.52.01 and 7225.40.06. The duties cover plate, medium plate, heavy plate, HRC steel plate and cut-to-length steel plate products.

SE said imports of such products from the three countries will continue to be subject to AD duties ranging from 36.8 percent to 60.1 percent, depending on the boron content of the product.