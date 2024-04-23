﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 6.2 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 20:22:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 57,778 mt in February 2024, down 6.2 percent from January but up 60.4 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $63.5 million in February 2024, compared to $77.1 million in January and $53.6 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in February, with 17,930 mt, compared to 23,381 mt in January and 16,091 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in February include South Korea, with 16,908 mt; Brazil, with 9,889 mt; and Australia, with 4,912 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways, local prices expected to rise

22 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romanian mill cuts local HRC prices sharply amid challenging trade

19 Apr | Flats and Slab

Consumption of steel plate in Mexico decreases 5.5 percent in February

18 Apr | Steel News

US plate prices mostly steady on adequate supply

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2024

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.9 percent in February from January

17 Apr | Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 14.6 percent in February

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Mexico maintains AD duties of 29.3 percent to plate imports from Russia

15 Apr | Steel News