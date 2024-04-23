US cut-length plate imports down 6.2 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 20:22:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 57,778 mt in February 2024, down 6.2 percent from January but up 60.4 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $63.5 million in February 2024, compared to $77.1 million in January and $53.6 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in February, with 17,930 mt, compared to 23,381 mt in January and 16,091 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in February include South Korea, with 16,908 mt; Brazil, with 9,889 mt; and Australia, with 4,912 mt.