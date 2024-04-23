Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:36:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.9 percent compared to March 2023, totaling 7.20 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.04 million metric tons, increasing by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.0 percent year on year.

In the January-March period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 21.45 million metric tons, down by 0.8 percent, while its pig iron production came to 15.39 million metric tons, going down by 1.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: