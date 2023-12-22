﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

Friday, 22 December 2023 14:24:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.9 percent compared to November 2022, totaling 7.1 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.03 million metric tons, down by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 80 million metric tons, down by 2.8 percent, while its pig iron production came to 57.9 million metric tons, falling by 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

JISF noted in its latest forecast that although Japan’s domestic demand is expected to recover in 2024, global economic slowdown is putting pressure on demand, investment and exports. For the next year, Japan’s crude steel production will move sideways compared to 2023.

Steel demand coming from the construction sector is expected to see a decline due to high material costs and labor shortages, while large-scale projects are doing well mainly in the Tokyo area. Strong housing prices have also put downward pressure on property purchases, hindering demand. On the other hand, Japan's automotive industry is likely to see an increase in demand for steel, with JISF expecting the backlog of orders to be gradually completed.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product         

November 2023 (mt)         

M-o-m change (%)         

Y-o-y change (%)         

Hot rolled section         

400,400         

-2.1         

-7.3      

Bar         

676,800       

-0.9       

-5.7     

Wire rod         

100,800         

-14.6         

-5.3        

Heavy plate         

596,200         

-16.1         

-23.1    

Hot rolled wide strip         

2,838,000         

-9.1         

-3.2         

Cold rolled wide strip         

1,151,400         

-4.8      

+0.4        

Galvanized sheet         

727,500         

-0.4      

+2.8        

Welded pipe         

255,600         

-3.4       

-6.9         

Tags: Pipe Plate Wire Rod Pig Iron Crude Steel Galvanized Raw Mat Tubular Longs Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in September from August

25 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

27 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.8 percent in July from June

25 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.2 percent in June from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 5.7 percent in May from Apr

21 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.3 percent in Apr from Mar

24 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 8.2 percent in Mar from Feb

25 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.3 percent in Feb from Jan

24 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in Jan from Dec

23 Feb | Steel News