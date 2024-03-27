Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 10:55:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 1.1 percent compared to February 2023, totaling 6.99 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.01 million metric tons, down by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 14.25 million metric tons, up by 0.8 percent, while its pig iron production came to 10.35 million metric tons, going up by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: