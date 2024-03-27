﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 10:55:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 1.1 percent compared to February 2023, totaling 6.99 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.01 million metric tons, down by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 0.6 percent year on year. 

In the January-February period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 14.25 million metric tons, up by 0.8 percent, while its pig iron production came to 10.35 million metric tons, going up by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product      

February 2024 (mt)      

M-o-m change (%)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Hot rolled section      

393,800      

-2.8      

-2.1   

Bar      

617,500    

+1.9    

-1.2  

Wire rod      

107,700      

+1.5      

+3.7     

Heavy plate      

714,200      

+0.2      

-1.2 

Hot rolled wide strip      

2,845,700      

-8.5      

+4.1      

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,139,500      

-7.0   

+2.0     

Galvanized sheet      

666,900      

-5.5   

-2.1     

Welded pipe      

241,100      

-0.1    

-0.2      

