Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

Monday, 26 February 2024 13:58:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 4.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.6 percent compared to January 2023, totaling 7.26 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.34 million metric tons, up by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.3 percent year on year.      

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product      

January 2024 (mt)      

M-o-m change (%)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Hot rolled section      

405,300      

+0.2      

-0.3   

Bar      

605,100    

-3.3    

+1.7  

Wire rod      

106,000      

+2.0      

+3.8     

Heavy plate      

712,500      

+20.6      

-6.7    

Hot rolled wide strip      

3,066,000      

+4.5      

+4.9      

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,225,700      

+8.4   

+3.1     

Galvanized sheet      

707,100      

+3.9   

-1.8     

Welded pipe      

236,600      

-2.6    

+6.0      

