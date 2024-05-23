﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.0 percent in April from March

Thursday, 23 May 2024 11:07:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.5 percent compared to April 2023, totaling 7.05 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.03 million metric tons, down by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.1 percent year on year. 

In the January-April period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 28.51 million metric tons, down by 1.2 percent, while its pig iron production came to 20.42 million metric tons, decreasing by 3.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product      

April 2024 (mt)      

M-o-m change (%)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Hot rolled section      

380,200      

-11.4      

-11.1   

Bar      

672,400    

-3.2    

-6.1  

Wire rod      

103,400      

-7.7      

-4.3     

Heavy plate      

693,100      

-14,3      

-4.4

Hot rolled wide strip      

2,801,100      

-8.1      

-4.0      

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,089,800      

-9.0   

+4.4

Galvanized sheet      

651,900      

-11.1   

-3.1     

Welded pipe      

232,900      

-6.9    

-4.8     

Tags: Wire Rod Pig Iron Plate Crude Steel Galvanized Pipe Raw Mat Tubular Longs Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

26 Jan | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in September from August

25 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

27 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.8 percent in July from June

25 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.2 percent in June from May

24 Jul | Steel News