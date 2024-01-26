﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

Friday, 26 January 2024 12:31:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 1.1 percent compared to December 2022, totaling 6.99 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.07 million metric tons, up by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.1 percent year on year.      

In 2023, the country’s crude steel output stood at 87.0 million metric tons, down by 2.5 percent, while its pig iron production came to 63.04 million metric tons, falling by 1.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.      

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:   

Product      

December 2023 (mt)      

M-o-m change (%)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Hot rolled section      

404,400      

+1.0      

+2.5   

Bar      

625,900    

-7.5    

-1.0  

Wire rod      

103,900      

+3.1      

+1.4     

Heavy plate      

590,800      

-0.2      

-3.1    

Hot rolled wide strip      

2,933,500      

-2.1      

+2.8      

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,130,900      

-1.8   

-0.6     

Galvanized sheet      

680,600      

-6.3   

-1.4     

Welded pipe      

243,000      

-7.7    

-1.3      

