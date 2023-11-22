Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 13:38:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.6 percent compared to October 2022, totaling 7.52 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.40 million metric tons, up by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.8 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 72.92 million metric tons, down by 3.0 percent, while its pig iron production came to 52.94 million metric tons, falling by 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

