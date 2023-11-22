﻿
Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 13:38:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.6 percent compared to October 2022, totaling 7.52 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.40 million metric tons, up by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.8 percent year on year. 

In the January-October period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 72.92 million metric tons, down by 3.0 percent, while its pig iron production came to 52.94 million metric tons, falling by 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product      

October 2023 (mt)      

M-o-m change (%)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Hot rolled section      

408,900      

-1.4      

-5.8   

Bar      

683,300    

+3.5    

-5.6  

Wire rod      

118,000      

+17.6      

+11.6     

Heavy plate      

710,400      

-3.4      

-7.2 

Hot rolled wide strip      

3,090,000      

+6.9      

+1.4      

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,209,600      

+3.9   

-0.7     

Galvanized sheet      

732,300      

+3.1   

-1.8     

Welded pipe      

252,300      

+2.7    

-12.8      

Tags: Crude Steel Plate Wire Rod Pipe Pig Iron Galvanized Raw Mat Flats Tubular Longs Japan Far East Steelmaking 

