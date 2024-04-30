Mexico eliminates AD/CVD on steel plate imports from Japan and Italy

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 22:31:49 (GMT+3) | Mexico City

The Mexican international trade authority announced that starting tomorrow, May 1, antidumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) will be eliminated on the import of sheet steel plates manufactured in Japan and Italy.

Since April 2019, the sheet steel plate that entered Mexico through tariff items 7208.51.01, 7208.51.02, 7208.51.03, 7208.52.01 and 7225.40.99 of the General Tax Law Tariff of Import and Export (TIGIE), were taxed $230/mt on imports from Italy, in particular from the company Ferriera Valsider and Metinvest Trametal.

For imports from Japan the tax was $236/mt. Although from tomorrow they will be free of quotas.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) show that in 2023 plate consumption (sheet and roll) was 1.59 million mt, 47.6 percent more than in 2022.

In all types of steel, Japan was the third largest supplier with 1.86 million mt, 49.6 percent more than in 2022. That volume represented 14.9 percent of the total. It was only surpassed by South Korea's 15.5 percent and the United States' 32.5 percent.

Last year, only 163,000 mt of all types of steel were imported from Italy, 44.7 percent more than in 2022.