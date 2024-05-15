US imports of plates in coil up 73.4 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 15:33:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 101,323 mt in March this year, up 73.4 percent month on month and down 2.7 percent year on year. By value, imports of plates in coil totaled $92.9 million in March, compared to $56.5 million in February and $88.3 million in March last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in March, with 49,025 mt, compared to 31,638 mt in February and 70,553 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in March included South Korea, with 21,852 mt; Mexico, with 18,030 mt; Turkey, with 3,008 mt; and Germany, with 2,745 mt.