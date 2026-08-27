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US tin plate imports down 25.7 percent in June 2026 from May

Thursday, 27 August 2026 17:24:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 57,671 mt in June this year, down 25.7 percent from May and down 41.6 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $77.98 million in June this year compared to $93.51 million in May and $153.64 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in June with 14,527 mt compared to 9,746 mt in May and 7,977 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported tin plate in June include Germany with 12,662 mt, Turkey with 7,236 mt, the Netherlands with 6,233 mt, South Korea with 5,235 mt, and Spain with 4,886 mt.

Tags: Plate Flats Canada US Netherlands Turkey Germany Korea S. North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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