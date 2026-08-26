Liberty Steel Dalzell restarts rolling with steel slab imported from Kazakhstan

GFG Alliance's Liberty Steel Dalzell plate mill in Motherwell, Scotland, is restarting rolling operations using steel slab imported from Kazakhstan, amid continuing scrutiny over the financial and operational situation at the facility, according to media reports.

GFG Alliance confirmed that importing slab was necessary to restart the plant following a breakdown at British Steel, which the company described as the UK's only domestic slab supplier.

Dalzell turns to Kazakhstan after British Steel supply disruption

Dalzell plant has experienced prolonged interruptions to production, having paused operations in August 2024 amid weak market conditions. Earlier plans envisaged restarting the mill using slab supplied by British Steel's Scunthorpe operations. In February this year, GFG Alliance said financing had been secured for Dalzell and that the company was working to procure slab from British Steel.

However, GFG has now stated that a breakdown at British Steel made imported material the only available option for the restart.

The company expects British Steel to resume supplying slab to Dalzell later this year, including material intended to support prospective defense contracts.

Dalzell has an annual production capacity of around 300,000 mt of steel plate and is described by GFG as the UK's largest and most capable plate mill.

The restart comes as Dalzell seeks to increase its involvement in UK defense-related steel supply. The mill has been selected to supply plate for Navantia UK's Fleet Solid Support ship program. Earlier reports indicated that Liberty had an order for approximately 34,000 mt of plate for three Fleet Solid Support vessels, although difficulties financing purchases of slab had delayed full-scale production.