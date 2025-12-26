Liberty Steel Dalzell restarts operations with UK government order

A spokesperson from UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel has confirmed that the company’s Dalzell plate mill in Motherwell, Scotland is resuming operations after securing an order from the UK government, which the company described as a key step toward restarting production. The spokesperson said that Liberty Dalzell is fulfilling an order for the UK government, with the restart underpinned by slab supply sourced from local company British Steel.

“We aim to ramp up production in the coming months through a pipeline of select projects,” the spokesperson said, indicating that additional contracts are expected to support higher utilization levels as operations stabilize.

The Dalzell facility, the UK’s only large-scale plate mill, is regarded as strategically important for supplying steel plate for defense and infrastructure applications, including naval shipbuilding. The restart aligns with broader efforts to strengthen domestic steel supply chains for critical government and industrial projects.