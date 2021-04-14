India’s Bhilai steel mill and MDNL produce special alloy steel slabs for space vehicles

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 12:16:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) and state-run special alloy steel producer Mishra Dhantu Nigam Limited (MDNL) have successfully collaborated to produce MDN 250 grade special steel slabs for use in satellite launch vehicles (SLVs), a SAIL official said on Wednesday, April 14.

The official said that 40 mt of slabs were supplied by MDNL which were subsequently rolled into 20 units of 9.3 mm thick plates for use in space vehicles of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO.)

These forged slabs of special steel of very high strength and high temperature-resistance, consisting of a high percentage of expensive alloying elements, were rolled into thinner plates of 9.3 mm thickness, the official added.