﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Bhilai steel mill and MDNL produce special alloy steel slabs for space vehicles

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 12:16:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) and state-run special alloy steel producer Mishra Dhantu Nigam Limited (MDNL) have successfully collaborated to produce MDN 250 grade special steel slabs for use in satellite launch vehicles (SLVs), a SAIL official said on Wednesday, April 14.

The official said that 40 mt of slabs were supplied by MDNL which were subsequently rolled into 20 units of 9.3 mm thick plates for use in space vehicles of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO.)

These forged slabs of special steel of very high strength and high temperature-resistance, consisting of a high percentage of expensive alloying elements, were rolled into thinner plates of 9.3 mm thickness, the official added.


Tags: India  flats  slab  plate  semis  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Apr

Tata Steel achieves highest-ever crude steel output in Q4 FY 2020-21
05  Apr

Local Indian CRC prices rise strongly amid positive car sales in March
01  Apr

Ex-India HDG prices continue to rise amid bullishness in EU
23  Mar

Indian HRC exporters keep hiking sales prices amid Chinese sellers’ absence
22  Mar

India’s AMNS expands portfolio with colour coated steel products