Tosyalı Algerie targets 1.4 million mt of steel exports in 2022

Thursday, 30 June 2022 12:32:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Group’s Algerian subsidiary Tosyalı Algerie has received the “exporter of the year” award given by the International Algerian Trade Center with its exports worth approximately $900 million in 2021, according to media reports.

Stating that the company exported approximately 1.2 million mt of steel this year, Ibrahim Elçiboğa, Tosyalı Algerie general manager, said that the company aims to export 1.4 million mt of steel in 2022 and earn $1.2 billion in revenue.

Meanwhile, the company plans to commission its plate plant with an annual production capacity of 2 million mt in May 2024, SteelOrbis understands. In addition, the company aims to expand in the Algerian market by implementing the slab caster, which has an annual capacity of 3.4 million mt and is planned to be commissioned at the Bethioua plant in the summer of 2024, with a new hot strip plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The company will have a flat and long product capacity of 8.5 million mt when the ongoing investments are completed.


