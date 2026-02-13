 |  Login 
Primetals commissions ultra-thick slab caster at Baosteel Zhanjiang

Friday, 13 February 2026 16:17:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has successfully commissioned a new two-strand ultra-thick slab caster for Chinese steelmaker Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel at the producer’s Zhanjiang plant in Guangdong Province, China.

Primetals Technologies stated that the new caster is designed to produce ultra-thick slabs up to 2,700 millimeters in width and 460 millimeters in thickness. The plantmaker indicated that this configuration ensures superior internal slab quality and supports the reliable production of high-quality, defect-free ultra-thick plates. With an annual production capacity of up to 3.5 million metric tons, Caster No. 5 will manufacture steel grades for offshore applications, wind power projects, shipbuilding and other heavy plate segments.

The plantmaker emphasized that the advanced engineering design enables improved process performance while maintaining product quality standards required in demanding applications such as offshore structures and renewable energy equipment.


Tags: Slab Plate Flats Semis China Far East Steelmaking 

