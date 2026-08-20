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US exports of plates in coil up 17.9 percent in June 2026 from May

Thursday, 20 August 2026 20:54:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 50,577 mt in June this year, up 17.9 percent month on month and up 66.7 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $60.8 million in June this year, compared to $49.2 million in the previous month and $33.7 million the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in June this year with 43,033 mt, compared to 37,063 mt in May and 25,577 mt in June 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 6,832 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in June.

Tags: Plate Flats Canada Mexico US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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